Regardless of the intention behind the comment, the situation is just another example of how women, particularly — though not exclusively — famous ones are constantly criticized for how they look. A person gaining a little bit of weight shouldn't be news — our bodies change just as our lives do. Tisdale's body is not here to be critiqued; not by snarky jerks on the internet or even her own "concerned fans." Because really, Tisdale has more important things to worry about than what you think of her stomach.