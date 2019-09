How To Do Winter, According To Olivia Palermo

If you live in a cold-weather city, you know how tough it is to look chic when temperatures drop. Each winter, there comes a certain point when it's easier to abandon everything you know about fashion for the sake of staying warm — that means ditching heels for snow boots and your cute, faux fur coat for a puffer that's actually practical. But, if anyone makes bundling up (or, just dressing in general ) look like a walk in the park, it's Olivia Palermo.