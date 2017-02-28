How To Do Winter, According To Olivia Palermo

If you live in a cold-weather city, you know how tough it is to look chic when temperatures drop. Each winter, there comes a certain point when it's easier to abandon everything you know about fashion for the sake of staying warm — that means ditching heels for snow boots and your cute, faux fur coat for a puffer that's actually practical. But, if anyone makes bundling up (or, just dressing in general) look like a walk in the park, it's Olivia Palermo.
As a February baby who spends most of her time in New York, Palermo knows how to maintain her signature polished style despite the northeast's sub-zero temps. And even though it's been unseasonably warm in the city, the street style star has shown us how to conquer a variety of conditions over the course fashion month — and we've been taking notes along the way.
For a true Palermo look, stick to a neutral, black-and-white palette (with splashes of red, orange, and other warm tones here or there). And while she can get away with less practical footwear assuming she's always in a car, there's no denying her love for a good moto boot. With a few weeks left in the season — and in honor of her birthday — we've compiled some of her best, super-warm looks. Ahead, find our definitive guide to mastering winter dressing the Olivia Palermo way.