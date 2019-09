The Today Sunday anchor and Morning Joe co-host's younger sister Libby Geist Wildes was up for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards this year for the buzzed-about doc O.J.: Made In America. The eight-hour documentary, which aired on ESPN, explored the life of O.J. Simpson, from his ascension to football stardom to eventual downfall following his acquittal for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, it's absolutely worth watching... especially if you already got hooked on the case from FX's fictionalized take The People vs. O.J. Simpson.