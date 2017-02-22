After three months of maternity leave, Savannah Guthrie is returning to the Today show. Mark your iCal: In a tweet posted this morning, the co-anchor announced that she'll be returning to the NBC morning show on March 3.
"Hey, little one, you’re not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!" Guthrie captioned a photo on Twitter. "I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!"
In the photo, Guthrie is carrying her son, Charles "Charly" Max Feldman. She gave birth to him on December 8, but had taken a few days off to prep. She left the show on December 5. That left many fans counting down the days to her return.
Advertisement
Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! ?I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all! pic.twitter.com/tEZa9IJEzJ— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 22, 2017
Guthrie had basically worked 24 hours straight on Election Day with high spirits and a positive attitude, giving viewers a beacon of hope on a day that many saw as one of the darkest ever. After her usual morning shift, she took a spot at the NBC news desk and worked until the early morning hours. And the next morning, she was right back on Today — all while eight months pregnant.
Charly is Guthrie's second son with husband Michael Feldman. The two have a daughter, Vale, who is 2 years old.
During her maternity leave, a slew of famous faces filled Guthrie's spot on the show. Willie Geist, Maria Shriver, Carson Daly, and Bryant Gumbel all took a turn alongside Matt Lauer. Former Today co-anchors Katie Couric and Meredith Viera also made appearances in Guthrie's stead.
The Today show welcomed Guthrie back with a tweet as well.
Oh my gosh! @SavannahGuthrie returns on March 3rd, and we could not be more excited! pic.twitter.com/GkD5I60atu— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2017
Guthrie's return doesn't mean that it's business as usual. People reports that Today's meteorologist, Dylan Dreyer, is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her son Calvin on December 17. Hoda Kotb is also on maternity leave after adopting her newborn daughter, Hayley Joy, who was born on Valentine's Day.
Advertisement