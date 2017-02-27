Steve Harvey Asks Warren Beatty To Call Him After Oscars Flub

If you thought last night's Oscar flub seemed familiar, you're not alone. Shortly after La La Land was incorrectly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 89th Academy Awards, officials rushed onto the stage to reveal that Moonlight actually won the title. It turns out presenter Warren Beatty had been given the wrong card, and subsequently his co-presenter Faye Dunaway declared the incorrect winner.
"This is not a joke," La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz said. "I'm afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture."
Steve Harvey knows a little something about that. The Miss Universe host made a similar mistake back in 2015 when he accidentally switched the runner up and winner of the pageant during the announcement.
“Okay, folks,” he said a few moments after incorrectly awarding Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, the title. “I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia."
"I will take responsibility for this," he said, holding up the card. "It was my mistake. It was on the card... Please don’t hold it against the ladies."
That's why the personality took to Twitter the morning after the Oscars to comment on the situation.
"Good morning everybody!" he wrote. "Went to sleep early last night. So...what I miss?"
"Call me Warren Beatty," he added. "I can help you get through this!"
Even Jimmy Kimmel invoked Harvey's name during the kerfuffle.
"Personally, I blame Steve Harvey," he quipped.
However, in defense of Beatty, there is a somewhat notable difference between the two instances. Harvey had the correct card but read the wrong names, Beatty had an incorrect card and spent several long seconds trying to decipher what was going on before Dunaway took a quick look and announced La La Land.
In both instances, however, the contestants were gracious about the mix-up. What's important is that Moonlight got the recognition it deserves — even though it had a bumpy road getting there.
