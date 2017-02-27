Casey Affleck's Company Apparently Made A Trump Donation Without His Knowledge

You can apparently say a lot of things about Casey Affleck, just don't call him a Trump supporter. The Affleck/Middleton Project donated $5,000 to the Trump transition effort without his knowledge, according to a BuzzFeed News report.
Affleck has long criticized Trump. In October, he told Variety that he considered Trump "a dangerous fool." So his company's donation to the effort is a bit of a shock. A drop in the bucket of the $6.5 million raised by Trump for America, but its presence in the bucket displeased and confused Affleck.
“I am appalled that a donation may have been made in my company’s name by someone I work with,” Affleck told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “I had no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.”
John Powers Middleton, Affleck's partner, is a huge Trump supporter. He's donated $227,000 in personal money to a pro-Trump super pac, according to Sunlight Foundation reporting. So this is most likely the result of Middleton sending money from an account that he shouldn't have.
Affleck is up for an Oscar for Best Actor for the pair's first movie together, Manchester by the Sea.
