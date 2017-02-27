The American Civil Liberties Union is often on the frontlines of fighting for human rights. Many Americans believe that the ACLU is now more necessary than ever: the non-profit organization sued following Donald Trump's immigration ban, proving it would not tolerate rulings that contradicted the ideals that Americans hold so dear. It's for this reason that some celebrities chose to represent the ACLU at the 2017 Oscars, which they did by attaching a blue ribbon to their outfits to signify that they stand with the organization. One person who didn't really "get" the accessory was none other than famous momager Kris Jenner.
Advertisement
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star provided fashion commentary for E! during the Academy Awards red carpet alongside host Giuliana Rancic, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. When Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga came out on the red carpet in a gown adorned with the ribbon, Jenner asked:
"What is the little blue thing she has there?"
Rancic then explained that it was a symbol of the ACLU, and that the pin was all about standing with human rights. She even pointed Jenner to an article on E! Online about the pin. The reality star nodded and said:
"Oh, that's wonderful. This is the first one I've seen."
The ACLU was quick to respond to Jenner's alleged confusion, writing on Twitter:
"It's a ribbon that says you stand for people's rights, @krisjenner!"
It's a ribbon that says you stand for people's rights, @krisjenner! #Oscars #Oscars2017 #AndTheOscarGoesACLU https://t.co/71NsZ3rsNQ— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 27, 2017
While it's unclear if this is the first time Jenner noticed the pin or if it's truly the very first time she's heard of the ACLU in general, the moment was pretty awkward. To be fair, it's not like Rancic was any help: she might as well have handed Jenner a pamphlet and told her to read up. Not exactly the most woke red carpet chit chat to ever happen.
Viewers couldn't help but drag the Kardashian mogul on Twitter over the bizarre moment:
Kris Jenner asking "what's that little blue thing?" Re: @ACLU ribbon #Oscars #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/AoGsuBYmc9— Lily Corvo (@lilygracecorvo) February 27, 2017
When Kris Jenner doesn't know what an awareness ribbon or the #ACLU is. #whatsthatribbon #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FhGIdU72Xw— JessieBlake (@Jesssamay) February 27, 2017
"What is the little blue thing she has there" - Kris Jenner being woke as fuck.— FionaAdorno❄️ (@FionaAdorno) February 27, 2017
Why is she there?
What does she do?#Aclu #Oscars https://t.co/FFJ9ACiKC3
Giuliana Rancic trying to explain the ACLU blue ribbons at the Oscars to Kris Jenner: "it's about people's rights and stuff." Ohhhhhh ?— Molly Hirschbeck (@MollyHirschbeck) February 27, 2017
Let's hope Jenner becomes a touch more aware the next time an award show rolls around.
Advertisement