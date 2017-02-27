Story from Entertainment

Twitter Drags Kris Jenner For Not Knowing What The ACLU Is

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage
The American Civil Liberties Union is often on the frontlines of fighting for human rights. Many Americans believe that the ACLU is now more necessary than ever: the non-profit organization sued following Donald Trump's immigration ban, proving it would not tolerate rulings that contradicted the ideals that Americans hold so dear. It's for this reason that some celebrities chose to represent the ACLU at the 2017 Oscars, which they did by attaching a blue ribbon to their outfits to signify that they stand with the organization. One person who didn't really "get" the accessory was none other than famous momager Kris Jenner.
Advertisement
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star provided fashion commentary for E! during the Academy Awards red carpet alongside host Giuliana Rancic, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. When Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga came out on the red carpet in a gown adorned with the ribbon, Jenner asked:
"What is the little blue thing she has there?"
Rancic then explained that it was a symbol of the ACLU, and that the pin was all about standing with human rights. She even pointed Jenner to an article on E! Online about the pin. The reality star nodded and said:
"Oh, that's wonderful. This is the first one I've seen."
The ACLU was quick to respond to Jenner's alleged confusion, writing on Twitter:
"It's a ribbon that says you stand for people's rights, @krisjenner!"
While it's unclear if this is the first time Jenner noticed the pin or if it's truly the very first time she's heard of the ACLU in general, the moment was pretty awkward. To be fair, it's not like Rancic was any help: she might as well have handed Jenner a pamphlet and told her to read up. Not exactly the most woke red carpet chit chat to ever happen.
Viewers couldn't help but drag the Kardashian mogul on Twitter over the bizarre moment:
Let's hope Jenner becomes a touch more aware the next time an award show rolls around.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series