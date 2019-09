The American Civil Liberties Union is often on the frontlines of fighting for human rights. Many Americans believe that the ACLU is now more necessary than ever: the non-profit organization sued following Donald Trump's immigration ban , proving it would not tolerate rulings that contradicted the ideals that Americans hold so dear. It's for this reason that some celebrities chose to represent the ACLU at the 2017 Oscars, which they did by attaching a blue ribbon to their outfits to signify that they stand with the organization. One person who didn't really "get" the accessory was none other than famous momager Kris Jenner.