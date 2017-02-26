Jackie Chan Brought His Pandas To The Oscars & They Wore Uggs

“So first, I picked out two pandas. Victoria reminded me that we would have to bring TWO pandas all over the world with us – but that was okay with me because I don’t want the pandas to be lonely! I looked at many different bears but in the end, I chose the pandas because they speak to me. I feel a connection with them. I have already adopted two real pandas. Also I am in Kung Fu Panda! Plus it represents my country. No matter what, every time I see a panda on TV I like to laugh! I love pandas!”