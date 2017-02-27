Janelle Monáe Goes All Out For The Oscars In This Epic Look

Janelle Monáe has been making us take note from awards show to awards show over the past few months. Not one but two films she recently starred in are generating major Oscars buzz: Moonlight and Hidden Figures. She's also a presenter during the Academy Awards tonight.
It's the first time that the musician and actress has done a full-fledged awards season being recognized chiefly for her on-screen talents. And it was Monáe's very first Oscars, ever. For the big-ticket step-and-repeat preceding the big event, she made jaws drop with this Elie Saab fall 2016 gown that's drawing numerous Marie Antoinette comparisons on Twitter (as well as some very apropos "came to slay" descriptives). The voluminously-skirted gown is positively decked out, including an intricately-beaded, sheer paneled bodice with bird embellishments, plus a bejeweled choker, also by Elie Saab. Monáe paired the feathered, sequined dress with a Jennifer Behr crown.
She always makes unexpected fashion choices (down to her clutch and mani coordination), but it's pretty safe to say she's making the most of it this season. Check out a few highlights, ahead.