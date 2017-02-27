Janelle Monáe Goes All Out For The Oscars In This Epic Look

It's the first time that the musician and actress has done a full-fledged awards season being recognized chiefly for her on-screen talents. And it was Monáe's very first Oscars, ever. For the big-ticket step-and-repeat preceding the big event, she made jaws drop with this Elie Saab fall 2016 gown that's drawing numerous Marie Antoinette comparisons on Twitter (as well as some very apropos "came to slay" descriptives). The voluminously-skirted gown is positively decked out, including an intricately-beaded, sheer paneled bodice with bird embellishments, plus a bejeweled choker, also by Elie Saab. Monáe paired the feathered, sequined dress with a Jennifer Behr crown.