Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry Is Going To Be A Doctor Now

Logan Huntzberger may have become a London-dwelling maybe-baby-daddy at the end of the Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, but Matt Czuchry, the actor who so winningly embodied our favorite little rich boy, is becoming a doctor.
Czuchry, whose post-Stars Hollow Hollywood life includes a recently concluded seven-season run on The Good Wife, has officially landed the lead in Fox's new medical drama, The Resident, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The former (and maybe future) love interest of one Rory Gilmore will play Conrad Hawkins, "a tough, brilliant senior resident" at Kings County Hospital "who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine" for his co-lead, "an idealistic young doctor" played by Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal, reports TVLine. In this show "lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered." All of which sounds well and good (well, pretty good and cheesy honestly), but of course leaves us wondering: What does this mean for the future of Gilmore Girls?!
Because Czuchry isn't the only Gilmore Girls' alum locking down another part. Just this week, Lauren Graham landed the lead in a new Fox comedy pilot, Linda From HR, which yes, does sound funny. But, Lorelai: if we're going to reboot the reboot, we need you! (Even if Sookie remains a straight no-go.)
Czuchry himself has called it "time to say goodbye" for Rory and Logan, but he hasn't shut the door on more episodes completely. Alexis Bledel left it equally ambiguous, saying during a panel appearance that any future installments of the show "would be about the story and certainly the timing." Show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino may not be overly keen on the idea, but she too hasn't ruled it out: "whatever happens, happens." So, he's saying there's a chance?
Until we know for sure, Team Logan devotees will just have to settle for their Czuchry fix in scrubs, not suits. It could be worse.
