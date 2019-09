Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry Is Going To Be A Doctor Now

Czuchry, whose post-Stars Hollow Hollywood life includes a recently concluded seven-season run on The Good Wife, has officially landed the lead in Fox's new medical drama, The Resident, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The former ( and maybe future ) love interest of one Rory Gilmore will play Conrad Hawkins, "a tough, brilliant senior resident" at Kings County Hospital "who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine" for his co-lead, "an idealistic young doctor" played by Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal, reports TVLine. In this show "lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered." All of which sounds well and good (well, pretty good and cheesy honestly), but of course leaves us wondering: What does this mean for the future of Gilmore Girls?!