Melissa McCarthy Says No To Playing Sookie In Future Gilmore Girls Episodes

Sookie St. James was a welcome sight for fans in the “Fall” episode of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as the beloved BFF of Lauren Graham’s character, Lorelei. But McCarthy has been surprisingly mum about the reboot since its release, even through the deluge of press coverage the series has received. But McCarthy broke her silence this week, when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California. “No, I wouldn’t come back as [Sookie],” McCarthy said. But, she added, “I would come back [to the series] as Lorelei. And that is a challenge to Lauren Graham,” leaving fans to speculate whether or not to be heartbroken. McCarthy is a professional comedian, after all. McCarthy almost didn’t come back for A Year in the Life, but in the end, fans still got their Sookie fix. Only time will tell whether or not there will be more episodes (as Netflix is teasing) and who we’ll see on screen if there are. Your move, Lauren Graham.
