You Won’t Believe How Much The Red Carpet Has Changed In 10 Years

It's hard to believe that 2007 was a full 10 years ago. We know what you're thinking: Wait, that was 10 years ago? While it certainly feels like yesterday, take a quick look back at your favorite celebrities and it quickly becomes crystal clear just how much time has passed. To wit: A decade ago, the beauty trends we’ve come to know and love — matte red lips, contoured cheeks, bushy brows — were nowhere to be seen.