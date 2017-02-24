You Won’t Believe How Much The Red Carpet Has Changed In 10 Years

With the Academy Awards this coming Sunday we're feeling a bit nostalgic to see what our favourite stars looked like back then. With a bit of digging we found some of the best throwback photos — maybe ever. In fact, besides Oscar red carpet mainstay Meryl Streep — she’s the exception, but more on that later — celebrities had very different beauty philosophies. Think: Shimmery shadow, loads of mascara (but not many false lashes), and a stable of soft lip colours ruled supreme. But what surprised us most is how understated these glamorous celebrities (and their pros) kept their look, even while gliding down the red carpet for the biggest night in Hollywood.