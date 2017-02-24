Justin Bieber Is Trying To Trick The World Into Thinking He's Good At Basketball

The problem with playing basketball against people that let you win is that you can never trust your actual talent level. He might have a couple moves, like an in-and-out dribble and a crossover, but he doesn't have a good jumpshot and he's too short to finish around the rim. You could just take him in the low block all day and he'd have no answer. That's partially not his fault; he's 5'9". But his j needs work and I'm just the man to help.