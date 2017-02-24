From desserts to bath bombs, everything's more fun when it's bite-sized, and makeup is no exception. So we were beside ourselves to learn from Hello Giggles that Sephora is now selling a Bite Sized Beauties Set full of miniature makeup from Too Faced.
Each comes with a mini Deluxe Chocolate Bar palette, which contains a bronzer called Chocolate Soleil and three scented, cocoa-powder-infused eyeshadows by the names of Champagne Truffle, Salted Caramel, and Semi Sweet. The colors range from a pinkish nude to a deep brown.
To help the shadows stay in place, it includes a Mini Shadow Insurance primer. Then, to top off the eyes, there's a shiny little pink bottle of Better Than Sex mascara.
Advertisement
There's something in there for your lips, too: Mini Melted Chocolate in Honey, a shiny liquid lipstick also made with actual cocoa powder.
But here's where it gets really good: You can get the kit via Sephora's stores or website at no cost whatsoever if you join their Beauty Insider rewards program and rack up 500 points. You earn a point for every dollar you spend, so yeah...that's a lot.
Fortunately, if that's not in the cards for you, you can still get each product individually, though you may have to go for the regular-sized version. The non-bite-sized Chocolate Bar Eye Palette sells for $49 and includes 16 eyeshadows total with mouth-watering names: "Gilded Ganache, Milk Chocolate, Black Forrest Truffle, Triple Fudge, Salted Caramel, Marzipan, Semi-Sweet, Strawberry Bon Bon, Candied Violet, Amaretto, Hazelnut, Crème Brulee, Haute Chocolate, Cherry Cordial, White Chocolate, and Champagne Truffle."
The primer's $20, the mascara's $23, and the lipstick's $21 and comes in other delicious-sounding flavors like Chocolate Milkshake and Chocolate Cherries.
So, if you're impatient or an eyeshadow hoarder, you may be better off just going for the $113 investment. Then, with your newly acquired 100 points, you can get some new skincare products.
Available NOW!!! LINK ➡ BIO ??? @TooFaced Set @sephora #BeautyInsider Rewards Check this #BiteSizedBeauties Set A value of 500 points!!!! ???? Available online and in stores includes: 1. #DeluxeChocolateBarPalette ?a mini palette with 3 #Eyeshadows : Champagne Truffle / Salted Caramel / Semi-Sweet NEW + a #Bronzer #ChocolateSoliel 2. Mini Better Than Sex #Mascara 3. Mini #MeltedChocolate ?in Honey 4. Mini Shadow Insurance - primer Did u grab yours?? ?XO #Trendmood THANK U!!!! For sharing this KICKA$$ Update!!!! And pictures ?? @notlogicaljay #sephora #toofaced #makeupoftheday #wakeupandmakeup #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeuptalk #makeupjunkie #makeup
Advertisement