You Could Get This "Bite Sized" Too Faced Set For Free At Sephora

Suzannah Weiss
From desserts to bath bombs, everything's more fun when it's bite-sized, and makeup is no exception. So we were beside ourselves to learn from Hello Giggles that Sephora is now selling a Bite Sized Beauties Set full of miniature makeup from Too Faced.
Each comes with a mini Deluxe Chocolate Bar palette, which contains a bronzer called Chocolate Soleil and three scented, cocoa-powder-infused eyeshadows by the names of Champagne Truffle, Salted Caramel, and Semi Sweet. The colors range from a pinkish nude to a deep brown.
To help the shadows stay in place, it includes a Mini Shadow Insurance primer. Then, to top off the eyes, there's a shiny little pink bottle of Better Than Sex mascara.
There's something in there for your lips, too: Mini Melted Chocolate in Honey, a shiny liquid lipstick also made with actual cocoa powder.
But here's where it gets really good: You can get the kit via Sephora's stores or website at no cost whatsoever if you join their Beauty Insider rewards program and rack up 500 points. You earn a point for every dollar you spend, so yeah...that's a lot.
Fortunately, if that's not in the cards for you, you can still get each product individually, though you may have to go for the regular-sized version. The non-bite-sized Chocolate Bar Eye Palette sells for $49 and includes 16 eyeshadows total with mouth-watering names: "Gilded Ganache, Milk Chocolate, Black Forrest Truffle, Triple Fudge, Salted Caramel, Marzipan, Semi-Sweet, Strawberry Bon Bon, Candied Violet, Amaretto, Hazelnut, Crème Brulee, Haute Chocolate, Cherry Cordial, White Chocolate, and Champagne Truffle."
The primer's $20, the mascara's $23, and the lipstick's $21 and comes in other delicious-sounding flavors like Chocolate Milkshake and Chocolate Cherries.
So, if you're impatient or an eyeshadow hoarder, you may be better off just going for the $113 investment. Then, with your newly acquired 100 points, you can get some new skincare products.
