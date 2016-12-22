Story from Nails

Mani Bombs Are Here To Give Your Nails The Bath-Bomb Treatment

Bath bombs are dangerous — and no, we don’t mean in a maybe-it’s-a-bleach-based-toilet-cleaner way. What we’re saying is that once you get hooked on the fizzy, bright-colored bathing experience, it’s nearly impossible to imagine going back to regular, dingy old bathwater. We’re all about the effervescent upgrade, so naturally, we’re also pretty stoked about bringing the bath-bomb treatment to our at-home manicures, too.
The mani bomb, introduced to us by Indian nail-polish brand Go-Diva, is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a teeny-tiny (and therefore, inherently cuter) take on the frothy bath bombs we already know and love, specifically formulated with nourishing oils to treat your nails and cuticles. Drop one in a bowl full of warm water and watch it work its fizzy magic, soak for 15 to 20 minutes, and then revel in the results.

While the bite-sized baby bombs, available in fragrances like vanilla, chocolate, and peachy mint, may look (and smell) good enough to eat, make no mistake: They are not edible. They will, however, do an excellent job of feeding your bath-bomb addiction, which is the next best thing.

