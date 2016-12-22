Mani Bombs Are Here To Give Your Nails The Bath-Bomb Treatment

Launching 3 new fragrances of mani bombs. From L to R- Chocolate (has real cocoa powder in it 🍫) , Peachy Mint and Berry Melon. These luscious fragrances are available for INR 20/- each. The old fragrances i.e. Rose, Mango and Vanilla are also available at INR 15/- each. Order now and indulge in some lush time.

A photo posted by Divya Pandey (@go.diva.nail) on Nov 18, 2016 at 7:32am PST