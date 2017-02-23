Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Shared The Sweetest Instagram Photo

Demi Lovato is seriously happy.
The singer's boyfriend, MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, posted a sweet photo of the couple to his Instagram account. The black and white shot features Vasconcelos and Lovato in a tight embrace. He captioned the image "baby," along with the red heart emoji.
In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Lovato talked about her new relationship. DeGeneres asked Lovato if she ever gets worried about Vasconcelos when he's in the ring. "That seems so ridiculously dangerous," DeGeneres said of MMA fighting.
Lovato said that "of course" she gets nervous, but Vasconcelos usually wins against his opponents. "But then you feel bad for the person he's hurting!" DeGeneres said. "I don't feel bad...it's a sport!" Lovato responded.
Advertisement
The "Confident" singer also revealed to DeGeneres that she's been doing some MMA training of her own. Lovato explained that she's been training for almost a year and has learned kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu jitsu. She recently shared a video on her own Instagram account showing her and Vasconcelos "fighting" at a gym. Lovato captioned the photo, "When you kick bae's ass."
Lovato also told DeGeneres about Beyond Silence, a documentary about mental illness on which she served as an executive producer. "I'm bipolar and proud, and I live well with it, and I think that that's the goal for everyone with a mental illness," Lovato said on the show. "The reality is, one in five Americans has a mental health condition. So as long as they get the right treatment team in place, and the right treatment plan, then they can live well with it."
We're thrilled to see Lovato so happy, and that she's speaking out about her experience with bipolar. Mental illness shouldn't come with a stigma, and brave figures like Lovato are proving that fact.
Advertisement