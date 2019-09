Reese Witherspoon Just Shared Her Best Beauty Buys — & It’s Headed For Your Mailbox

The second is officially called the Power Beauty box, but we're calling it the product lottery — there are that many. First, you’ll receive two exclusive lifestyle products from Draper James (a large, gold-accented makeup pouch and a trinket tray). Then there's a mix of full- and sample-sized products, including Sunday Riley Martian Dr. Jart’s Pore Minimalist sheet mask, and Bioderma Sensibio H20 . Basically, it's everything a busy woman would need to look gorgeous, fast. If you’re already a Birchbox subscriber, you can opt in to receive the Pretty Mighty box for the month of March (as opposed to your usual subscription package). If you’re not a member, you can go to Birchbox between February 24 and March 24 to sign up and receive the Pretty Mighty as your first box. Unfortunately, you can't subscribe to receive the Power Beauty box, but you can scoop it up on March 6 on the brand's website and in stores for $58. We'd suggest marking your calendars — these are Reese Witherspoon's beauty picks, after all.