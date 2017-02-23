Reese Witherspoon Just Shared Her Best Beauty Buys — & It’s Headed For Your Mailbox

Birchbox makes it easy for anyone to find (and build) their beauty collection. Its travel-sized samples let you try before you buy, so you can curate your own essentials — and have them delivered straight to your door. But if you've ever wanted to try the products your favorite celebrities use every day, the subscription service company has just what you're looking for. Its teamed up with Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon to create a box filled with all her beauty must-haves.
If you haven’t heard, Witherspoon has a Southern-inspired lifestyle brand of clothes, accessories, and stories called Draper James. (And if the brand's products weren't cool enough, the name is top notch.) Now, Witherspoon is expanding into beauty by collaborating with Birchbox. She has created two beautifully decorated boxes in honor of Women’s History Month inspired by the Draper James spring collection. The first, which is dubbed Pretty Mighty, features five deluxe samples of some of her favorite skin, hair, and makeup picks. Among them? The Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer, R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, Clarins Hydra Essential Silky Cream, Arrow Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm, and Davines OI All in One Milk plus OI Shampoo + Conditioner. (And we can attest that these would be solid additions to anyone's beauty arsenal.)
The second is officially called the Power Beauty box, but we're calling it the product lottery — there are that many. First, you’ll receive two exclusive lifestyle products from Draper James (a large, gold-accented makeup pouch and a trinket tray). Then there's a mix of full- and sample-sized products, including Sunday Riley Martian, Lipstick Queen Eden Lipstick, Ouai Treatment Mask, Living Proof Restore Instant Protection, Smashbox Indecent Exposure Mascara, Dr. Jart’s Pore Minimalist sheet mask, and Bioderma Sensibio H20. Basically, it's everything a busy woman would need to look gorgeous, fast. If you’re already a Birchbox subscriber, you can opt in to receive the Pretty Mighty box for the month of March (as opposed to your usual subscription package). If you’re not a member, you can go to Birchbox between February 24 and March 24 to sign up and receive the Pretty Mighty as your first box. Unfortunately, you can't subscribe to receive the Power Beauty box, but you can scoop it up on March 6 on the brand's website and in stores for $58. We'd suggest marking your calendars — these are Reese Witherspoon's beauty picks, after all.
