Oh, No Big Deal, You Can Fly To Scotland & Ireland For $65 Now

If you're long overdue for a vacation, this could be your chance. Norwegian Air is offering flights between the U.S., Scotland, and Ireland for $65 one-way, reports Travel + Leisure. Tickets are on sale as of today, so hurry and get yours. The deals include flights from Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport to Edinburgh (starting on June 16), Belfast (July 1), Cork (July 1), Dublin (July 2), and Shannon (July 3). From New York's Stewart International, you can hop the pond to Edinburgh (starting on June 15), Belfast (July 1), Dublin (July 1), and Shannon (July 2). And you'll be able to fly from Connecticut's Bradley International to Edinburgh starting June 17. "The wait is finally over for Americans who have been eagerly waiting for Norwegian to launch the cheapest nonstop transatlantic fares," Lars Sande, Norwegian's vice president of sales, said in a statement. "Not only is the introductory fare ridiculously low at $65, but once the introductory period is over, passengers can still score a bargain fare as low as $99 including taxes on these routes." Keep in mind that this is a budget carrier, so you should make sure to read up on all of those potential extra fees. Start packing your suitcase for that long-awaited trip!
