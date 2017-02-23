Kellyanne Conway doesn't want you to call her a feminist. The senior counselor to President Trump blasted the label as "anti-male" and "pro-abortion" in remarks at the Conservative Policial Action Conference on Thursday morning. “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense, because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion in this context. And I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion,” she told The Washington Times' Mercedes Schlapp in an onstage interview at the annual conservative gathering. Conway's remark came after Schlapp asked her about last month's Women's March protests, what the columnist described as the belief on the left that "all women pretty much should be Democrats," and the idea of "conservative feminism." "There's an individual feminism, if you will, but you make your own choices," Conway continued. "I look at myself as a product of my choices not a victim of my circumstances, and that's really, to me, what conservative feminism, if you will, is all about." Conway, who made history as the first woman to lead a winning presidential campaign, also took a swing at her critics, suggesting that it's women — not men — holding other fellow female leaders back. "It turns out there are a lot of women who have a problem with women in power," she said. "This whole sisterhood, this whole 'let's go march for women's rights,' just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they're not as powerful as the men around — this presumptive negativity about women in power, I think, is very unfortunate." So how is that whole "product of my choice" vs "victim of circumstance" going for her? Well, over the past month the 50-year-old strategist has managed to inflame her critics on both sides of the aisle with her public statements, including references to "alternative facts" and a "massacre" that never happened. Both have led to questions about her credibility — and at least one cable news program has reportedly banned her as a guest. She also faced calls for an ethics investigation after she publicly plugged Ivanka Trump's products in an interview taped at the White House.
A product of her choices, indeed. Not that any of that came up.
