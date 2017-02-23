The couple tried to mend their relationship with a romantic trip following the wedding of Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwarz. "Right after that, we went on our own second honeymoon and tried to repair things, but it just never got better," Scheana explained to the site. "We just never got that spark back." But rather than legally separate or go on with therapy, the couple realized they were finished. "[It] just was a situation that needed to end before the holidays, before the new year."