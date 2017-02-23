Three months after her divorce from husband, Mike Shay, Scheana Marie is moving on. The Vanderpump Rules star is dating actor Robert Parks-Valletta, a source confirms to Refinery29.
However, according to another source on E! News, the reality star isn't looking for anything too serious with the younger brother of model Amber Valletta. "Scheana wasn't looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right," a source said. "They're seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other's company." The pair have allegedly been friends for many years.
News of Scheana being back in the dating pool isn't unexpected in the least. In January, Scheana said she was "definitely open to finding love again." Earlier this month, she alluded to being in a relationship with somebody during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 31-year-old told Cohen that her new beau is "not secret to my friends." She even confirmed that she brought him along to the WWHL taping in New York City that evening.
Scheana and Shay filed for divorce in November after two years of marriage; the decision was mutual. The decay of their relationship — owing in part to Shay's battle with drug addiction — will be captured on the next season of Vanderpump Rules, according to Scheana. "You'll see a lot of this play out on the show, so I don't want to give too much away," she told Bravo's Daily Dish.
The couple tried to mend their relationship with a romantic trip following the wedding of Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwarz. "Right after that, we went on our own second honeymoon and tried to repair things, but it just never got better," Scheana explained to the site. "We just never got that spark back." But rather than legally separate or go on with therapy, the couple realized they were finished. "[It] just was a situation that needed to end before the holidays, before the new year."
The exes are on friendly terms now, though. "We've kept in touch quite a bit." Schena added, "Things have stayed amicable for the most part. Maybe one day we can be friends."
