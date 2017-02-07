The cast of Vanderpump Rules has always been anything but subtle, and one of the show's stars, Scheana Marie, holds true to that in a new revealing interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Scheana, though hesistant at first, did admit that she is back in the dating game just three months fresh off her divorce from Michael 'Mike' Shay, her husband of two years and high school sweetheart. With a little prodding, the reality star was open to talk about her blossoming new relationship three months after splitting from Mike. In the clip below, Cohen asks Sheana if her new beau is a secret, and she cleverly responds: "Well, not secret to my friends." Cohen confirms that she is dating someone. He even asks if he is there tonight, and if Cohen had met him backstage before the show... which, ding-ding-ding — he did. Scheana also corroborates that he is indeed very tall. Maybe he's an athlete? Hmm. While she doesn't have a divorce certificate yet, she is "mentally, physically, emotionally" split from her ex-husband in "every single way."
