Congratulations to Nick Cannon who, along with ex Brittany Bell, welcomed a new baby boy to the world. The star posted a black and white photo to Instagram on Wednesday announcing the birth, giving us a sneak peak of the newborn and the happy now-father-of-three.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" he captioned the photo. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness."
"Welcome to Earth Son!" he added. "Golden 'Sagon' Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened."
This baby has been the subject of much speculation after Cannon confirmed his role in Bell's pregnancy back in November.
""Who said it wasn’t mine?” he asked during an interview on radio podcast The Breakfast Club. “I’ve got a baby on the way…absolutely."
"God said be fruitful and multiply,” he continued. “I’m doing the Lord’s work… Everybody get a baby! I’m passing them out."
Cannon dated 28-year-old Bell on and off after his 2014 split with Mariah Carey — who, by the way, had the best reaction to news of the pregnancy.
"I don't know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it," Cannon told Los Angeles radio station Power 106. "She was like, 'Mhm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'"
He and Carey happily co-parent Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, although they live primarily with the "Touch My Body" singer. We can only assume he and Bell will pursue a similar arrangement.
This is good news after a somewhat bumpy few months for Cannon, who was in an out of the hospital in December thanks to complications from lupus. The 35-year-old had five blood transfusions in two weeks.
Luckily, the star is back to full health and can spend as much time as possible with his new baby boy.
