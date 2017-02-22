You'll Do A Double Take At How Expensive These Air Jordans Are

If you've got wads of cash to drop and wear a men's size 7.5, there's a pair of sneakers with your name on it.
Not literally, because they were designed for Kobe Bryant, but you can fetch the limited-edition kicks for the cool price of $30,000.
Footwear News reports that an Air Jordan sneaker two-pack has hit sneaker consignment site Stadium Goods. Why does this particular pair of shoes command such a high price? For starters, you're getting a pair of Jordan 3s and a pair of 8s. Second, the shoes never went into production for the general public. Forget Yeezys. These make copping a pair of those seem like child's play.
Originally designed for Bryant's 2002-2003 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the shoes feature the team's gold, purple, and white colors. During that particular season, Bryant had ended his endorsement deal with Adidas, so he was a free agent when it came to shoes. Nike designed this set in an effort to convince Bryant to join the brand. Created just for him, the shoes never made it to your local Foot Locker. The flattery worked, because Bryant would go on to sign with Nike for the rest of his career, producing plenty of covetable sneakers in the process.
In 2016, the shoes resurfaced. Air Jordan decided to re-release the two-pack to commemorate Bryant's career. But here's the catch: They were only given to friends and family. The shoes missed the open market once again. Now, it appears some friend (or family) decided to part with their gift, because that's the only way a pair could up on the resale market.
With a story like that, a $30,000 price tag may not seem far-fetched. After over a decade in the Nike archives and a run so small that only Bryant and Nike BFFs can count themselves as owners, we're sure there's a collector out there willing to throw down the dough to own a piece of sneaker history.
