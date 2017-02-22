You'll Do A Double Take At How Expensive These Air Jordans Are

Originally designed for Bryant's 2002-2003 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the shoes feature the team's gold, purple, and white colors. During that particular season, Bryant had ended his endorsement deal with Adidas, so he was a free agent when it came to shoes. Nike designed this set in an effort to convince Bryant to join the brand. Created just for him, the shoes never made it to your local Foot Locker. The flattery worked, because Bryant would go on to sign with Nike for the rest of his career, producing plenty of covetable sneakers in the process.