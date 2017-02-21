Watch This Model Transform Into Natalie Portman 5 Times

Natalie Portman has acted in a whopping 54 films since her Hollywood debut in 1994. She's played intergalactic royalty, an elite ballet dancer, and most recently, a certain first lady. As you might expect for a thrice-nominated, Oscar winning actress, Portman transforms emotionally for each role. What we never realized, however, is just how many times the star has transformed physically. To celebrate Portman's third Oscar nomination for her performance in Jackie, we recreated some of Portman's most iconic movie looks. Looking to recreate the dramatic stage makeup of Black Swan? Or, perhaps you'd rather don a Padmé Amidala-inspired 'do? Then this video will be right up your alley. Press play to watch it all go down — and be sure to let us know if you try any of these looks in the comments below. Subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more beauty videos.
Advertisement