You've Never Seen Jackie Kennedy Like This Before

So, you've just seen Jackie, and you're obsessed. I get it.
The Jacqueline Kennedy portrayed by Natalie Portman is iconic. She's the woman we've come to know through photographs and newsreels, clad in a pink Chanel suit spattered with her husband's blood. But she's also a person, a woman who moments after losing the man she loves, realizes that she is also about to lose her entire life, and legacy. Portman does a masterful job of capturing Jackie's pain. She's glamorous— yet always aloof, removed. Even when she's mid-rage, we never feel like we truly know her.
If you google Jackie Kennedy — as I did immediately upon leaving the theater— chances are you'll come across Harry Benson. The 87-year-old Scottish photographer has captured every sitting president since Eisenhower. Jackie was his first First Lady. His pictures show another side of the icon: She's playful, vibrant, on top of the world.
That candid feeling is Benson's trademark, and the idea behind the upcoming documentary detailing his storied — and pretty extraordinary — career. He has snapped pop legends from The Beatles to Michael Jackson, to Amy Winehouse, witnessed countless historical events, and met with generations of world leaders. Harry Benson: Shoot First, directed by Matthew Miele and Justin Bare, gives us access to some of the lensman's most famous photos, and the stories behind them, in his own words.
Benson's relationship with the Kennedys runs deep. Though he didn't witness John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on November 23, 1963 — the aftermath of which is the focal point of the Natalie Portman film — he was behind the lens when Bobby Kennedy was shot 5 years later, providing us with the most harrowing photographs of the event.
With Jackie earning some serious Oscars buzz, you'll want to bone up on your First Lady trivia.Click on for a behind-the-scenes look at Jackie, and four of her fellow First Ladies, as you've never seen them before.
The Jacqueline Kennedy portrayed by Natalie Portman is iconic. She's the woman we've come to know through photographs and newsreels, clad in a pink Chanel suit spattered with her husband's blood. But she's also a person, a woman who moments after losing the man she loves, realizes that she is also about to lose her entire life, and legacy. Portman does a masterful job of capturing Jackie's pain. She's glamorous— yet always aloof, removed. Even when she's mid-rage, we never feel like we truly know her.
If you google Jackie Kennedy — as I did immediately upon leaving the theater— chances are you'll come across Harry Benson. The 87-year-old Scottish photographer has captured every sitting president since Eisenhower. Jackie was his first First Lady. His pictures show another side of the icon: She's playful, vibrant, on top of the world.
That candid feeling is Benson's trademark, and the idea behind the upcoming documentary detailing his storied — and pretty extraordinary — career. He has snapped pop legends from The Beatles to Michael Jackson, to Amy Winehouse, witnessed countless historical events, and met with generations of world leaders. Harry Benson: Shoot First, directed by Matthew Miele and Justin Bare, gives us access to some of the lensman's most famous photos, and the stories behind them, in his own words.
Benson's relationship with the Kennedys runs deep. Though he didn't witness John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on November 23, 1963 — the aftermath of which is the focal point of the Natalie Portman film — he was behind the lens when Bobby Kennedy was shot 5 years later, providing us with the most harrowing photographs of the event.
With Jackie earning some serious Oscars buzz, you'll want to bone up on your First Lady trivia.Click on for a behind-the-scenes look at Jackie, and four of her fellow First Ladies, as you've never seen them before.
"Harry Benson: Shoot First" hits theaters, iTunes and Amazon on December 9. It will be available on Netflix in Spring 2017.