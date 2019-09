Gucci Just Took A Big Step Toward Inclusivity

Since Alessandro Michele took the helm at Gucci as creative director two years ago, the brand has transformed from respected design giant to one of the most exciting, innovative international houses of the moment. And while that reputation has mostly pertained to the clothes seen on the runway, it's translating into how the label does business, too. Gucci is the first luxury fashion house to join Parks - Liberi e Uguali , an Italian non-profit that aims to foster inclusive practices in companies, with a focus on sexual orientation and gender identity, per WWD