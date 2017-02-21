The Progressive New York City Politician Whose Name You Should Know

"That this may be scary, but it's part of the job. The more we challenge the people that try to put us down, the more we challenge the sexism and misogyny, that's the way we uproot sexism and misogyny. We can't let it overtake us, we have to push back against it. There's going to be those who don't want to see me in this position because I'm a woman, because I'm a Latina in particular. I experienced that when I was running for Speaker. So we have stop saying, 'Okay, you win.' Some of us have to take the risk and be willing to take the hit, and be willing to push back.