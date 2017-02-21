The classic musical Chicago is doing a hell of a lot of time-hopping these days. 2017 marks the 20th year on Broadway for the 1920s-set musical that was the inspiration for the 2002 hit movie — and one of the show's performances this weekend included an unmistakeable 1996 flashback.
Mel B, perhaps better known as Scary Spice, has been gracing The Great White Way with her presence as Roxie Hart in every musical theater nerd's favorite tale of jazz and liquor. According to People, Mel began an eight-week run in the role in December, on the heels of her stint as a judge on America's Got Talent. And in a tradition that should please said musical theater nerds plenty, she snuck a few bars of the Spice Girls song, "Wannabe," into her final performance. You know your high school musicals also included closing-night pranks featuring stealth '90s pop songs. Just admit it.
Mel wasn't trying too hard to fly under the radar, anyway. She posted a video of her Roxie rendition of "Wannabe" on Instagram, and it's clear the crowd included quite a few Spice fans.
It's nice to see the official inventor of "zig-a-zig-ahh" hasn't forgotten her girl-band roots. Although we're sensing a serious missed opportunity from when Brandy Norwood played Roxie in 2015. Come on, a "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Velma? It would have been so great. Oh well.
