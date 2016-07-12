It's been 20 years since the Spice Girls released "Wannabe" to the world, and Ginger Spice (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell) recently shared some details of the group's early days with Marie Claire. In her interview for the magazine's August issue, Halliwell talked about writing the hit song and who was the bossiest Spice Girl of them all.
"Five girls living together in a small three-bedroom house in Maidenhead, just outside London, was lots of fun, albeit at times tricky," Halliwell told the magazine. "I was the oldest at 22 and had already experienced living away from home, so the other girls probably found me to be quite bossy.”
Halliwell's moniker was Ginger Spice, but honestly Bossy Spice has a certain ring to it, too.
Halliwell also dished on writing "Wannabe," saying it didn't take more than a day, and that "zig-a-zig-ahh" was a complete Mel B creation.
"The record execs were probably a bit horrified when they saw the video," Halliwell said. "They even wanted us to shoot a separate video for the American market, but we refused. This was our video, and this was what we wanted."
On Instagram, Halliwell recently shared a memory from the beginning of her days as a Spice Girl.
