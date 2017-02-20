Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Love Is Like Beans (Yes, Beans)

Beans, beans are good for Gigi Hadid's heart, the more she eats them, the more she loves Zayn Malik. What she loves more, though, is that she can now eat a can of beans with her name on it.
Hadid admitted in a 2016 interview with ES Magazine that Malik was getting her into British cooking. She now loves eating baked beans for breakfast with her boo. Specifically, she likes eating the Heinz variety.
As Teen Vogue pointed out, Heinz decided to send her a little present: a box of personalized beans. "Gigi & Zayn's Beanz," the label reads.
Hadid was so excited that she decided to spill the beans about her baked beans on Snapchat. She especially enjoyed the new slogan on her cans.
"There's never bean a love like this," she wrote with two exclamation points to caption the Snap.
Very punny, Gigi, very punny.
