Long before she was gracing the covers of every major fashion magazine, fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were well aware of Gigi Hadid's love of food. As a teenager, she was often filmed cooking in her mom Yolanda's gorgeous Malibu kitchen on the Bravo reality series. Now that she's made a name for herself as one of the hottest models in the world, people are desperate to hear where she dines, what she orders, and what she cooks when she stays in.
In the most recent issue of Harper's Bazaar, Gigi dishes on what a regular day of meals looks like for her. Like many of us, the supermodel has to start off her day with coffee and a good breakfast. She calls out The Smile, a Mediterranean-inspired café near her apartment in Noho, as a favorite spot to grab her morning meal. She says, "I live near The Smile, and I love their scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast." When she stays at home, she still opts for scrambled eggs and toast, though she says her boyfriend, British singer Zayn Malik, has turned her on to breakfast beans, as well. She also always has a glass of orange juice, a refreshing way to jumpstart her day.
When lunchtime rolls around, usually about noon for Hadid, she frequently hits up JG Melon in the West Village for a burger. Gigi's love of a juicy burger has been well-documented, and she has previously publicly proclaimed the cheeseburger at JG Melon as the best in New York City, a conclusion she reached after a year of painstaking research. If she's not feeling the beef, the New Yorker says she swings back by The Smile for some arugula salad, which she says is tasty enough to eat every single day.
For dinner, Gigi says the place to be is BondST for sushi in Soho. When she's not spending her evenings out grabbing drinks with friends, she's content staying in to cook and watch a movie. Now, what you've really been waiting for: dessert. The 21-year-old favors ice cream as her sweet treat of choice. She says, "There used to be an Emack & Bolio's on Houston Street, which is my favorite ice-cream place. I love the Grasshopper Pie." Unfortunately, that location recently closed, so Gigi has to make due ordering pints of the good stuff right to her apartment, which actually sounds amazing to us. (E! Online)
