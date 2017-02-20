You Can Already Buy Christopher Kane’s Latest It Accessories

No longer will we need to wait six months to get our hands on the next It accessory from Christopher Kane. First introduced at the brand's fall/winter 2015 show, the designer's Safety Buckle items have become not just a signature, but a cult favorite; the style has deep roots, dating all the way back to Kane's debut in 2007, where 29 of the 33 looks were cinched with safety buckle belt. On Monday, the "Devine" bag and high-top sneakers, two key pieces with the safety buckle adornment (known as "The Space Collection"), became immediately available for purchase following the fall/winter 2017 presentation with Kane's first foray into the world of "see now, buy now." The two items are offered in six "clean tonal options," described as "Pitch Black, Venus Pink, Mars Red, Solar Sun, Yellow Moon Dust, and Planet Blue," and are being sold for $995 (bag) and $445 (sneakers) at www.christopherkane.com and The Webster. As for the rest of the brand's latest collection, other familiar signatures, like the latest iteration of the designer's divisive high-end Crocs, were present, as were holographic silver fabrics and 3D flower embroidery. "We wanted to express a tougher femininity this season," Kane said in a press release. "I was looking at abstract shapes, hard angles, and sharp jags, as well as uniforms and utility: I love the idea of the female factory worker. At the same time, we wanted to contrast them with these tough silhouettes; heavy silk damasks and taffetas together with overalls and velcro attachments. It's about the people who made these fabrics as much as the fabrics themselves, the extreme industrial line combined with history and femininity." The concept may sound like a mouthful, sure, but when you're one of the most talented designers in the UK, it's easy to turn the most complex of ideas (yes, even furry Crocs) into a success. And given the sell-out popularity of his past cult pieces (see: the anatomy of a flower sweatshirt), his current formula is very much working. If ain't broke, don't fix it, you know?
