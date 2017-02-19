As for the rest of the selection, there was slick streetwear, heavily-inspired by the Paninaro — an '80s youth scene that took its name from a group of youngsters who would meet at the Panino Cafè in Milan, sporting vibrant puffer jackets and shearling coats. There were also more feminine flourishes via floral print dresses and puff-sleeve blouses; touches of Americana came in the form of Clueless-esque yellow plaid, Stetson hats, classic denim, cow-print crop tops, and cowgirl fringing. Chunky knits and bomber jackets, staples of Williams' aesthetic, were present as well. Still, with a fierce female army of models that embody the dynamism and individualism pumping through not just her designs but London itself, it was hard to not feel a pulse of excitement as the clothes jetted by. It was a confusing juxtaposition, sure, but it also put into perspective the type of expectations we have of designers and how they choose (or choose not) to confront politics. Is it better to have a graphic hoodie that screams "MISERY" than nothing at all?