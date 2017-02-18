Chrissy Teigen Calls Out The Industry For A Lack Of Asian Models

Chrissy Teigen isn't shy. She's unabashedly open. And she's very opinionated.
In an interview with E! News, Teigen recently spoke at length about the lack of diversity in the fashion biz. The Thai, Norwegian, and German model also got candid about the people she'd like to see the industry "embrace."
"I think it's really important to start embracing people," said the 31-year-old model. "Seeing them in roles that are not necessarily 'That Asian Girl' or 'That Asian Boy.'" She continued, "I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models, and I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, especially on the runways or in magazines."
It isn't the first time Teigen has been vocal about fashion's lack of diversity. In the past, both she and her hubby John Legend have called out people and institutions for blatantly ignoring marginalized groups.
Remember this tweet about the lack of diverse contestants during the Miss Teen USA pageant last year?
Wow how can we choose from such a diverse bunch https://t.co/0a4JHbP465— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2016
Teigen also discussed cultural appropriation, a polarizing topic that seems to create headlines and cause a tweet storm every week.
"I personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort because I feel like it does pay homage, but at the same time there are a lot of beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, Asian women that could do the same thing."
It's always great to see celebrities take a stand on causes that effect not only themselves but so many of their fans.
