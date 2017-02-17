Lindsay Lohan has been up to some... stuff. She's been meeting with Turkey's president. She's been talking about refugees and the Trump presidency. She's been endorsing energy drinks. She's been sharing inspirational messages on social media.
But her most recent Instagram post has us a bit confused. You see, it's one thing to post a flattering picture of yourself in a nice fancy bra, which she has done. But it's another thing to post a sexy picture of yourself along with a quote from, say, Mother Teresa. It just feels a bit weird.
Yes — that is a bunch of Mother Teresa quotes (they were all really said by her — I double-checked) written one after another, with a personal message from Lohan at the end. It reads: "'If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that strength lies.' -Mother Teresa - for me I support all people. We all must do the same."
Pro-tip: next time, just do one or the other.
