This Destiny's Child Reunion Is Giving Us All The '90s Feels

Beyoncé has had a banner February. She made an earth-shattering pregnancy announcement . And while she didn't take home Album of the Year on Sunday, she did give an epic performance — and inspire tweets and pieces championing Lemonade on her behalf. Oh, and in Adele's acceptance speech, she basically said Bey should've gotten the Grammy. So she may have been robbed in one way, but Beyoncé still came out on top this week. The cherry on top of all that? A reunion with her old group.