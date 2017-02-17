This Destiny's Child Reunion Is Giving Us All The '90s Feels

Beyoncé has had a banner February. She made an earth-shattering pregnancy announcement. And while she didn't take home Album of the Year on Sunday, she did give an epic performance — and inspire tweets and pieces championing Lemonade on her behalf. Oh, and in Adele's acceptance speech, she basically said Bey should've gotten the Grammy. So she may have been robbed in one way, but Beyoncé still came out on top this week. The cherry on top of all that? A reunion with her old group.
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, who introduced her daughter at the awards ceremony, shared a sweet Instagram of her daughter with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The Destiny's Child reunion took place at Solange's Grammys after-party. "Destinys children with children ❤️look at those abs on Kelly," Knowles captioned the post.
Bey, of course, is rocking that pregnancy glow. And the trio looks as happy about their reunion as we are.
