Ever since Adele's 25 beat Beyoncé's Lemonade for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, the think pieces have been rolling in. The singer's loss was about race — and even Adele seemed to think Beyoncé deserved the award. But while the Beyhive lamented the results, Beyoncé was partying with her family.
Beyoncé shared photos of her sister Solange's Grammys afterparty, and it looks like quite the affair. Naturally, Jay Z was there, as was Kelly Rowland.
If the photos are any indication, it looks like Queen Bey wasn't too upset about not winning "Album of the Year." Could she, her sister, and her husband be any more picture perfect?
E! News reports that other stars, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Janelle Monáe, were also at Solange's party. Sadly, Beyoncé didn't share any photos of them on her website. But we hope they had as much fun as Jay Z looks like he's having.
