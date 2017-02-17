Kris Jenner Struggles To Defend Kanye's Trump Meeting

In a sneak peak at The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week, the jovial host gets to ask Kris Jenner a question we've all had on our minds since December 13: What the hell was Kanye West doing at Trump Tower that day? (Besides talking about "life," and "multicultural issues," we mean.)
"My question for you about Kanye is, is he friends with Trump? I mean, is he going to visit him again?" DeGeneres asks point-blank. "I don't think so. I have no idea. I mean..." Jenner replies. And it sounds like rapper's mom-in-law was as shocked by the meeting as the rest of us. "It did [surprise me]. He went and Corey [Gamble, Jenner's boyfriend] went with him, and they went because I think he had some, you know, issues that he might have wanted to talk about and I think that was the extent of it."
DeGeneres presses Jenner, stating the obvious. "We all have issues we want to talk about with him, but we're not showing up," she reasoned. "I think he was lucky enough to be able to get, you know, an audience and talk about whatever they talked about," Jenner responded. "But I think that, you know, it wasn't for any special intention."
Let me translate for you: I have no freaking clue why my son-in-law did what he did, please stop asking me about it. Fair, Kris. But can you blame DeGeneres for asking?
