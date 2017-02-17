We live for a good beauty surprise. That might be why the internet lost its collective mind when one Twitter user discovered the E.L.F. lipsticks housed additional product at the bottom of the tube. Soon thereafter, we quickly learned that a handful of our other favorite drugstore products held the same secret, blowing our minds all over again. Now, we've learned one other cult brand is in on the sorcery: Nyx Cosmetics. Its latest Pin-Up Pout Lipsticks also has a hidden compartment.
Allure uncovered the secret during a Facebook Live swatch-and-play game — all you have to do is pop off the square bottom cap to find even more lipstick. The difference between this one and E.L.F.'s formula? The Nyx iteration is meant to be a bit sheerer than the actual satin finish of the OG lipstick, and serves as the perfect top coat on your lips. Considering it costs less than $8, we'd consider it one hell of an investment.
