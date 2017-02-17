Nyx Just Launched Rad New Lipsticks — & You’ll Want All 24 Shades

The shades range from classic (reds, pinks, browns, and beiges) to trendy (you'll find both blue shimmer and neon lavender ahead). Of course, As usual, Nyx's price point makes our credit cards happy with each shade ringing in at $8. What's more, the formula is smooth and they are intensely pigmented at first swipe. Basically, even on our worst day, these lipsticks will make us feel bad to the bone.