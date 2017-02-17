Nyx Just Launched Rad New Lipsticks — & You’ll Want All 24 Shades

Update: E.L.F, Sonia Kashuk, and Maybelline aren't the only drugstore brands to house a hidden compartment. Now Nyx is getting in on the fun: Its new Pin-Up Pout lipsticks have the same secret. The only difference: The extra product in these formulas are lighter in color and texture than the original lipstick shade, so it makes the perfect glossy top coat. Click through the available hues in the slides ahead.
This story was originally published on January 31, 2017.
Liquid, matte, and metallic lipsticks may be en vogue now, but nothing beats a classic. Which is exactly why Nyx took inspiration from pin-up style — that is, the retro, classic lipstick and liner look — when coming up with its latest launch. Translation: Whether you're into the rockabilly look, or just can't stop rocking a bold red, this launch is for you. In fact, all 24 shades are crazy alluring, with a color range that is wide enough to fit any personality. (Bobby socks not required.)
This story was originally published on January 31, 2017.
Liquid, matte, and metallic lipsticks may be en vogue now, but nothing beats a classic. Which is exactly why Nyx took inspiration from pin-up style — that is, the retro, classic lipstick and liner look — when coming up with its latest launch. Translation: Whether you're into the rockabilly look, or just can't stop rocking a bold red, this launch is for you. In fact, all 24 shades are crazy alluring, with a color range that is wide enough to fit any personality. (Bobby socks not required.)
The shades range from classic (reds, pinks, browns, and beiges) to trendy (you'll find both blue shimmer and neon lavender ahead). Of course, As usual, Nyx's price point makes our credit cards happy with each shade ringing in at $8. What's more, the formula is smooth and they are intensely pigmented at first swipe. Basically, even on our worst day, these lipsticks will make us feel bad to the bone.