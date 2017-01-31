Nyx Just Launched Rad New Lipsticks — & You’ll Want All 24 Shades

Liquid, matte, and metallic lipsticks may be en vogue now, but nothing beats a classic. Which is exactly why Nyx took inspiration from pin-up style — that is, the retro, classic lipstick and liner look — when coming up with its latest launch. Translation: Whether you're into the rockabilly look, or just can't stop rocking a bold red, this launch is for you. In fact, all 24 shades are crazy alluring, with a colour range that is wide enough to fit any personality. (Bobby socks not required.)