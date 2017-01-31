Nyx Just Launched Rad New Lipsticks — & You’ll Want All 24 Shades

Liquid, matte, and metallic lipsticks may be en vogue now, but nothing beats a classic. Which is exactly why Nyx took inspiration from pin-up style — that is, the retro, classic lipstick and liner look — when coming up with its latest launch. Translation: Whether you're into the rockabilly look, or just can't stop rocking a bold red, this launch is for you. In fact, all 24 shades are crazy alluring, with a colour range that is wide enough to fit any personality. (Bobby socks not required.)
The shades range from classic (reds, pinks, browns, and beiges) to trendy (you'll find both blue shimmer and neon lavender ahead). Of course, As usual, Nyx's price point makes our credit cards happy with each shade ringing in at $8 (£6.60). What's more, the formula is smooth and they are intensely pigmented at first swipe. Basically, even on our worst day, these lipsticks will make us feel bad to the bone.
Keep clicking to check out every shade available now.