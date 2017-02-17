Back By Popular Demand: Free Meals For Delta’s Coach Passengers

With all the cutbacks airlines have been making recently, we welcome every bit of good news. Today, Delta Airlines announced that starting March 1, it's officially bringing back free meals to coach, starting with a few select routes. (Remember when all airlines had free meals, though? Those were the days.) This decision is a very good reason to always fill out those customer-satisfaction cards: It was made after many people responded favorably to a free-food pilot test back in December of last year, according to Time. "We are all about making our Main Cabin experience the best it can be for our customers and offering free, high-quality meals is a big part of that experience," Delta said in a statement. "When we tested this concept, our customers loved it and appreciated it so we are implementing [it] in our most strategic markets." To start, Delta will offer free meals on some of its longest domestic flights: routes between New York City's JFK and LAX, and between JFK and San Francisco. Don't live in any of these cities? The airline plans to expand the program. On April 24, it will also give out free meals in coach between Boston and SFO, LAX, and Seattle; JFK and Portland International, San Diego, and Seattle; Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham; and Washington National and LAX. The options will vary by time of day. In the morning, customers will be able to get a honey-maple breakfast sandwich, breakfast medley, or fruit-and-cheese plate. For lunch, they'll choose from a mesquite-smoked turkey combo, a Mediterranean whole-grain veggie wrap, and a fruit-and-cheese plate. For overnight flights, travelers will get a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.
