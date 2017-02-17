Watch This Exclusive Clip From XX, The Female-Directed Horror Anthology We Need Right Now

Your weekend plans just became a lot creepier. XX, the all-female horror anthology featuring directors Jovanka Vuckovic, Annie Clark, Roxanne Benjamin, and Karyn Kusama, hits theaters, On Demand, iTunes, and Amazon Video today. The collection is made up of four different stories, ranging from psychologically terrifying to straight up gory, each one uniquely scary in only a way a group of four smart women could pull off.
In this exclusive clip, we get a closer look at "The Box," the first of the four shorts. Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic, "The Box" is about a young boy named Danny, Salon reports, whose life takes a turn for the unsettling after looking into a stranger's box on the subway.
In this one-minute excerpt, we find ourselves in a doctor's office — but we don't know why.
"There's people starving all over the world," the doctor says to Danny. "If you don't eat, eventually you'll die."
"So?" Danny says.
"I think Danny might be having some emotional problems," the doctor later says to his parents.
This is the understatement of the century, since one look at Danny reveals something pretty dark is happening under the surface. However, you'll have to head to your nearest theater (or laptop) today to find out what.
