People Want Canada Goose Bedding Now?

Canada Goose is best known for creating big, cozy puffer coats beloved by celebs such as Drake and Rihanna. According to Racked, the brand has been expanding by adding more ready-to-wear and pulling "executives from Marc Jacobs , Nike, and Red Bull" to aid in its expansion. Since puffer coats are basically sleeping bags with sleeves and fur trim, it makes sense that the brand would think to keep brand loyalists warm at home and not out braving the elements.