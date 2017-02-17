People Want Canada Goose Bedding Now?

Canada Goose is going to give shoppers a whole new way to surround themselves in comfort. After making some splashy news on the business front, legal docs reveal that the brand is expanding in an unexpected way.
"Consumer surveys conducted on our behalf indicate that our customers are looking for additional Canada Goose products, particularly in key categories such as knitwear, fleece, footwear, travel gear and bedding," the brand reports. "We believe offering inspiring new products that are consistent with our heritage, functionality, and quality represents an opportunity to develop a closer relationship with our customers and expand our addressable market."
Canada Goose is best known for creating big, cozy puffer coats beloved by celebs such as Drake and Rihanna. According to Racked, the brand has been expanding by adding more ready-to-wear and pulling "executives from Marc Jacobs, Nike, and Red Bull" to aid in its expansion. Since puffer coats are basically sleeping bags with sleeves and fur trim, it makes sense that the brand would think to keep brand loyalists warm at home and not out braving the elements.
There's no news yet on exactly what products are coming. But soon, you could very well be surrounding sleeping under a plush Canada Goose down comforter or chilling on Canada Goose sheets. Whatever's on offer, you can bet the king of cozy will outfit his abode with all of it.
