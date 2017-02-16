Story from Celebrity Style

Someone Confiscate Our Wallets: You Can Literally Buy Gigi Hadid’s Entire NYFW Outfit

Ana Colon
Gigi Hadid must be well aware her wardrobe is so aspirational for many. She literally has an entire clothing collection that's jam-packed with pieces already vetted (and, more often than not, already worn by) the model and her equally fashionable friends — which expedites our shopping process. Still, we probably spend more time than we're willing to admit trying to track down dupes of Hadid-approved styles that have yet to make it into Tommy x Gigi. Every so often, though, we see that Gigi's go-to retailers are the same as ours. Here's proof: As WhoWhatWear pointed out, Hadid's most recent New York Fashion Week outfit isn't made up of bespoke this or custom that. She actually picked up the whole thing at Topshop.
Photo: AKM-GSI.
After a day filled with walking in NYFW shows, Hadid wore Topshop Boutique's tie-sleeve, ivory wool coat, pre-tattered T-shirt, vinyl trousers, and Hawk faux croc boots. Now, as soon as the Internet realized that Hadid's exact outfit credits were available at the high-street store, some of the items sold out pretty much immediately. That's the power of an Insta-model for you. Some of these pieces are on the pricier end of the brand's offerings: All together, Hadid's outfit will set you back $742. But that didn't stop shoppers from depleting Topshop's online supply of the most expensive item (the coat) as well as the least expensive piece (the T-shirt) that comprised the model's #OOTD. You can, however, still snag Gigi's rock-and-roll pants, which are a natural evolution of that one Mango skirt we saw all over street-style last season; or sensible (but stylish) ankle boots — well, if we don't beat you to it.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series