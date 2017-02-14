Sorry to be all bah-humbug on you guys, but let's get real: dinner is overpriced, bars are crowded, and sweethearts tastes like chalk. Throw kids into the mix, and suddenly Valentine's Day is way more overwhelming than fun. Who can blame the internet's favorite couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for not planning some massive date night? Lively was busy celebrating another holiday this week: the Gossip Girl actress curated a Galentine's Day party as part of New York Fashion Week to celebrate female friendship. But what of her husband? Lively spoke to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about how they planned on spending February 14, telling the host: "We haven't really planned anything yet." Instead, family will be the focus of the mom of two. When asked how her husband felt about having three Valentine's dates this year — a.k.a. Lively and their two children — she told E! News: "Three Valentines? Oh, he's the luckiest man ever." May I suggest a Disney movie marathon for the Reynolds-Lively squad this February 14? It certainly beats a terrible table in a family-friendly restaurant.
