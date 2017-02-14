Ryan Murphy Says Lea Michele & Naya Rivera Weren’t The Only Glee Stars With A Feud

Say what you will about Ryan Murphy, but the man doesn't shy away from indulging our tea-sipping impulses, and for that we thank him. Having already vetoed a Katy Perry and Taylor Swift version of Feud, his upcoming FX show about the famous rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, Ryan Murphy shot down the possibility of tackling a celebrity spat closer to home: Lea Michele and Naya Rivera. The actresses clashed during their time on Murphy's show Glee, though the TV titan pointed out in an interview with E! that they weren't the only ones. "There were many boys on our show that didn't get along," he noted. "And you never hear about that. You never hear about that in our culture." Fair point. Murphy went on to tell reporter Kristin Dos Santos that he'd be unlikely to put Michele and Rivera's bickering on the small screen, citing their age. "I feel like in the case of [Glee], that show was just a shitstorm of difficulty, largely because, what do you do when you're 18 years old or 19 years old and you wake up one day and you're world famous?" he said. "I think a lot of that was informed by their youth and being involved in a phenomenon. And I know for a fact that they [Lea and Naya] admired each other's work, ‘cause I directed them both in scenes. I don't think I would take on Lea and Naya. I think for a feud to work on this show, it has to have decades of pain behind it. But if they're still feuding at 40, I might consider it. I'll call them up in a couple years." And now they're probably mad because they're both only 30. Watch Murphy's interview below.
Advertisement