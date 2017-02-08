We've waxed poetic about the brilliance, glamour, and scandal of Old Hollywood, and now we're a mere month away from the show that is sure to fill the void in our hearts: Feud. The highly anticipated show from FX darling Ryan Murphy has already teased us with brief clips and first looks from the set. And now they've given us our longest taste of the series by sharing the opening credits. Feud focuses on the hostile and much gossiped about relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The two actresses were Hollywood's finest (and its pettiest), and will be brought to life by Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively. The modish opening sequence features paper cut-outs of the women as they intertwine and weave in out and of each other's lives as Mad Men-esque silhouettes. It reminds us of classic '60s horror films with its simplicity. The music also reminds us of the soundtrack to the real-life set of What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? that inspired the series. It's safe to say that the show as already won us over — and it hasn't even premiered yet.
