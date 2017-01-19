Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange Look Unbelievable In Ryan Murphy’s New Show

Ryan Murphy is here to tell us about the story one of the biggest, most unapologetic feuds in Hollywood: Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford. Today, Entertainment Weekly gave us a first look into Murphy's latest FX series, Feud: Bette and Joan, which details the rivalry between the two women, from their heyday in the 1930s until the very end. Susan Sarandon stars as Bette Davis while Jessica Lange takes on Joan Crawford. On the EW cover, the two women look sternly into the camera — in full glamorous makeup, nestled in a cozy booth. Of the real-life women, Murphy said, "They should have been friends. They should have been fighting the studio system and male patriarchy together. If they had just bonded and had a united front, they could have been so much happier and gotten so much in return.” This is a sad fact indeed and I do wonder how Murphy — the man behind American Horror Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Scream Queens — will show that to viewers. The star-studded cast doesn't end there: Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Olivia de Havilland), Alfred Molina (as Robert Aldrich), Kathy Bates (as Joan Blondell ) and Sarah Paulson (as Geraldine Page) are also set to appear. While older generations know about the longtime feud, this series is a great opportunity for a younger demo, unfamiliar with Hollywood's Golden Age, to hear the story. These days, a celebrity feud often feels like a PR stunt. And while we really do want everyone to just get along, sometimes, a competitive battle between two adversaries is just damn good entertainment.
